Amplifon Unveils 2025 Corporate Events Schedule

October 30, 2024 — 01:54 pm EDT

Amplifon S.p.A. (IT:AMP) has released an update.

Amplifon, a global leader in hearing solutions, has announced its corporate events calendar for 2025, including key dates for financial statements approvals and shareholder meetings. The company anticipates potentially distributing dividends related to the 2024 financial year in May 2025, although this is not guaranteed. Amplifon operates over 10,000 stores in 26 countries, with annual revenues of approximately 2.3 billion euros.

