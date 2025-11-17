Amplifon S.p.A. (AMFPF) Price Target Decreased by 34.71% to 21.02

The average one-year price target for Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCPK:AMFPF) has been revised to $21.02 / share. This is a decrease of 34.71% from the prior estimate of $32.20 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.94 to a high of $27.93 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 39.94% from the latest reported closing price of $35.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amplifon S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 7.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMFPF is 0.17%, an increase of 28.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.82% to 21,329K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,581K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMFPF by 19.10% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,784K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMFPF by 19.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,111K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143K shares , representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMFPF by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund holds 1,073K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares , representing an increase of 21.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMFPF by 6.47% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 995K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.