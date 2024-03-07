Amplifon sees U.S. demand lifting revenue growth in 2024

By Alessandro Parodi

March 7 (Reuters) - Italian hearing aid maker Amplifon AMPF.MI expects high-single-digit growth in 2024 revenues at constant exchange rates, as its market expands in the United States and stabilises in Europe, it said on Thursday.

The Milan-based group will buy more U.S. franchises in 2024, Chief Executive Enrico Vita said in a post-earnings analyst call, adding that growth in the country should continue to be "solid, very strong" this year.

Amplifon, the world's largest retailer, had in January bought 50 Miracle-Ear shops from a franchisee in the U.S., aiming to strengthen its presence in the Americas to offset slowing demand in Europe.

Key European markets such as France and Germany should now return to positive growth, Vita said, also forecasting a positive trend in Spain and Italy.

Vita added that an antitrust investigation on pricing mechanisms in the group's home market will likely be delayed, as the group has not received any further update.

Amplifon shares rose as much as 7% following the results, with a Milan-based trader pointing to the positive 2024 outlook and a reported increase in sales early this year.

A small potential uplift on the group's 2024 margin was not reflected in analysts' consensus, Jefferies added.

Amplifon also expects its profitability to grow this year, with a recurring core profit (EBITDA) margin above 24.6%.

"The profitability increase will be higher if we are in the upper range of the revenue growth," Chief Financial Officer Gabriele Galli told analysts.

The group posted recurring EBITDA of 155.8 million euros ($169.7 million) in the last quarter, unchanged from a year earlier, and revenues up by 6% to 615 million euros.

It pledged to return a dividend of 0.29 euros per share, also in line with last year.

Amplifon also said it will ask shareholders to authorise a new buyback programme for up to 10% of its share capital after the current one expires in October. ($1 = 0.9179 euros)

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi; editing by Jason Neely and Keith Weir)

((Alessandro.Parodi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.