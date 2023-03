By 1241 GMT, the company's shares were up 1.7%, while Italy's blue-chip index FTSE MIB .FTMIB was up 0.65%.

($1 = 0.9376 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Urso; Editing by Alvise Armellini and Shounak Dasgupta)

((federica.urso@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.