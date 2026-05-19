Is Amplifon (AMFPF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Amplifon (AMFPF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AMFPF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. AMFPF has a P/S ratio of 1.04. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.23.

Finally, investors should note that AMFPF has a P/CF ratio of 8.37. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. AMFPF's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.05. Over the past year, AMFPF's P/CF has been as high as 15.15 and as low as 7.84, with a median of 11.04.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Amplifon's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AMFPF is an impressive value stock right now.

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Amplifon S.p.A. (AMFPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.