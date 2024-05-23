Amplia Therapeutics Showcases Cancer Drug Progress

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATX) has released an update.

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. has announced the inclusion of data from their ACCENT trial on narmafotinib in advanced pancreatic cancer at the ASCO annual meeting, highlighting the drug’s tolerability and preliminary efficacy. The Phase 1b results showed a positive partial response in patients and identified an optimal dose for ongoing Phase 2a trials. The company aims to enhance narmafotinib’s visibility to potential partners and oncologists through this significant conference.

