Amplia Therapeutics Sets EGM for Shareholder Approvals

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATX) has released an update.

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 19, 2024, to seek shareholder approval for the issuance of shares and options to investors and key stakeholders. The meeting will cover the ratification of prior placements and the approval of new options for sophisticated investors, including lead managers and directors. This move is aimed at bolstering the company’s financial position and increasing shareholder value.

