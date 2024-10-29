Amplia Therapeutics Pauses Trading Amid Capital Raising

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATX) has released an update.

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. (ASX: ATX) has requested a trading halt on its securities as the company prepares to announce the results of its accelerated capital raising efforts. This strategic move is intended to ensure an orderly process for its share placement and entitlement offer, with trading expected to resume on November 1, 2024.

