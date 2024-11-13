News & Insights

Amplia Therapeutics Partners with Next&Bio for Cancer Research

November 13, 2024 — 07:00 pm EST

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATX) has released an update.

Amplia Therapeutics has entered into a preclinical collaboration with Korean drug screening company Next&Bio to study the effects of its FAK inhibitors in combination with kRas inhibitors for treating pancreatic cancer. This partnership aims to explore new commercial opportunities by testing these compounds on patient-derived cancer cells. Amplia’s strategic move could potentially enhance the development of targeted therapies in the fight against cancer.

