Amplia Therapeutics Lists New Shares on ASX

November 05, 2024 — 08:10 pm EST

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATX) has released an update.

Amplia Therapeutics Limited has announced a new listing of 83,444,931 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code ATX. This move is an essential step in the company’s growth strategy, potentially attracting keen interest from investors looking for opportunities in the biotech sector.

