Amplia Therapeutics Initiates A$13M Capital Raise

October 29, 2024 — 11:57 pm EDT

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATX) has released an update.

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. is set to raise up to A$13 million through a capital raising initiative to support its ongoing Phase 2a ACCENT trial for pancreatic cancer. This funding will facilitate the trial of its lead compound, narmafotinib, in combination with FOLFIRINOX in the US, aiming to enhance cancer treatment options. Shares are offered at a significant discount, potentially attracting investors interested in the biotech sector.

