Amplia Therapeutics Completes Successful Fundraising Effort

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATX) has released an update.
Amplia Therapeutics has successfully completed its retail entitlement offer, raising $7.8 million through institutional placement and an additional $0.3 million pending director placement approval. This funding will be utilized to advance trials of narmafotinib, a leading FAK inhibitor, for pancreatic cancer treatment. The retail shares will be issued shortly, with trading expected to commence in early December.
