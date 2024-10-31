Amplia Therapeutics Completes Successful Capital Raise

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATX) has released an update.

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. has successfully raised approximately A$9.9 million through its institutional placement and entitlement offer, attracting strong demand from both existing and new investors. The company is also set to launch a fully underwritten retail entitlement offer, giving shareholders the opportunity to purchase new shares with attaching options. These financial moves aim to support Amplia’s goals in advancing its pancreatic cancer trials.

For further insights into AU:ATX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.