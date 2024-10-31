News & Insights

Amplia Therapeutics Completes Successful Capital Raise

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATX) has released an update.

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. has successfully raised approximately A$9.9 million through its institutional placement and entitlement offer, attracting strong demand from both existing and new investors. The company is also set to launch a fully underwritten retail entitlement offer, giving shareholders the opportunity to purchase new shares with attaching options. These financial moves aim to support Amplia’s goals in advancing its pancreatic cancer trials.

