Amplia Therapeutics Announces New Share and Option Offers

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. is launching a non-renounceable entitlement offer and a placement option offer to raise approximately $4.9 million. Eligible shareholders can acquire new shares and options, with the offer managed by Bell Potter Securities and Taylor Collison. The options are set to be quoted on the ASX, providing potential growth opportunities for investors.

