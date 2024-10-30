News & Insights

Amplia Therapeutics Announces New Securities Issuance

October 30, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATX) has released an update.

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. has announced the proposed issuance of new securities, including options priced at $0.1725 set to expire on October 31, 2027, and over 2.8 million ordinary shares. This move, scheduled for December 10, 2024, highlights Amplia’s strategic financial maneuvering to potentially bolster its market presence.

