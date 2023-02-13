Amplats warns of sharp profit fall after delayed smelter rebuild

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum AMSJ.J (Amplats) expects its 2022 annual profit to be down as much as 52%, hit by a decline in sales of platinum group metals (PGM) after a delayed smelter rebuild, it said on Monday.

The company, which is due to report annual results on Feb. 20, said that headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - are expected to be between 144.31 rand and 201.28 rand, down from 300.42 rand in 2021.

Johannesburg-listed Amplats said PGM sales volumes fell 26% last year after refined metal output declined by 25% to 3.831,1 million ounces, from a record 5.138,4 million ounces in 2021.

This was mainly because of a two-month delay in the rebuild of Amplats' Polokwane smelter owing to delivery of sub-standard materials, the company said.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by David Goodman)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.