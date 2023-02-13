World Markets
AAL

Amplats warns of sharp profit fall after delayed smelter rebuild

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

February 13, 2023 — 02:19 am EST

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum AMSJ.J (Amplats) expects its 2022 annual profit to be down as much as 52%, hit by a decline in sales of platinum group metals (PGM) after a delayed smelter rebuild, it said on Monday.

The company, which is due to report annual results on Feb. 20, said that headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - are expected to be between 144.31 rand and 201.28 rand, down from 300.42 rand in 2021.

Johannesburg-listed Amplats said PGM sales volumes fell 26% last year after refined metal output declined by 25% to 3.831,1 million ounces, from a record 5.138,4 million ounces in 2021.

This was mainly because of a two-month delay in the rebuild of Amplats' Polokwane smelter owing to delivery of sub-standard materials, the company said.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by David Goodman)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.