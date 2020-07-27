Amplats H1 earnings fall as pandemic and closure of processing facilities weigh

JOHANNESBURG, July 27 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) AMSJ.J on Monday reported a drop in half-year earnings, hurt by the impact of the new coronavirus on output and the temporary shutdown of its processing facilities.

Amplats said headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to June 30 fell to 26.27 rand per share, a decrease of 7%, compared with 28.15 rand a year earlier.

HEPS is the main profit measure used in South Africa that strips out certain once-off items.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Alex Richardson)

