Amplats CEO Viljoen to step down, join Newmont as COO

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

February 15, 2023 — 01:24 am EST

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - South African miner Anglo American Platinum Ltd (Amplats) AMSJ.J said its Chief Executive Officer Natascha Viljoen would be stepping down from her post next year to join U.S.-based Newmont Corporation NEM.N as the chief operating officer.

Viljoen, who has been the CEO of the world's biggest platinum group metal miner since April 2020, will continue to serve as the chief executive until the completion of her notice period of up to 12 months, Amplats said in a statement on Wednesday.

