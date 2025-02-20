$AMPL stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMPL stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,999,225 of trading volume.

$AMPL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AMPL:

$AMPL insiders have traded $AMPL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC VISHRIA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $374,591 .

. CATHERINE WONG sold 3,515 shares for an estimated $33,643

$AMPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $AMPL stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

