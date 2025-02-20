$AMPL stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMPL stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,999,225 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AMPL:
$AMPL Insider Trading Activity
$AMPL insiders have traded $AMPL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC VISHRIA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $374,591.
- CATHERINE WONG sold 3,515 shares for an estimated $33,643
$AMPL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $AMPL stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 799,430 shares (-51.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,433,986
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 770,227 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,125,894
- SUNRIVER MANAGEMENT LLC added 737,600 shares (+24.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,781,680
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 447,277 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,718,772
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 417,293 shares (-42.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,402,441
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 409,523 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,320,467
- FMR LLC added 334,892 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,533,110
