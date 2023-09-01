AMPL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Amplitude Inc (Symbol: AMPL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.05, changing hands as high as $12.26 per share. Amplitude Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMPL's low point in its 52 week range is $8.50 per share, with $17.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.