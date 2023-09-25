AMPL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Amplitude Inc (Symbol: AMPL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.91, changing hands as low as $11.78 per share. Amplitude Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMPL's low point in its 52 week range is $8.50 per share, with $17.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.95.

