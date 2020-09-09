Ampio Reports Positive Results For Ampion Treatment In COVID-19 Patients; Shares Up 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) gained over 8% on Wednesday morning after the company reported positive results from Ampion treatment for COVID-19 patients.

The biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, announced positive results in early trial for intravenous Ampion treatment for COVID-19 patients.

The company said it believes Ampion may be effective in interrupting the inflammatory cascade associated with COVID-19 and improving the clinical course and outcome in patients treated with Ampion.

The trial was a randomized, controlled study of adults hospitalized, confirmed SARS-COV-2 positive by PCR test and receiving supplemental oxygen. Patients were randomized to receive Ampion treatment or standard of care, including anti-viral therapies, such as Remdesivir or convalescent plasma, both approved by the FDA under emergency use authorization as standard of care. The majority of the patients in the control group were prescribed Remdesivir anti-viral treatment while no patients in the Ampion group received that anti-viral therapy.

The study met its primary endpoint for the safety and tolerability of Ampion treatment, with no remarkable difference in the incidence, frequency, and severity of adverse events between IV Ampion and standard of care.

