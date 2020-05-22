Ampio Pharma Develops Therapies For Patients Infected With COVID-19; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) said it is developing therapies for patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus or "COVID-19".

The company has filed Investigative New Drug applications for Ampion with the FDA and has maintained ongoing dialog with the FDA regarding the Company's development of treatment options which includes inhalation and intravenous applications for COVID-19 affected patients.

In Friday pre-market trade, AMPE is trading at $0.64, up $0.07 or 11.91 percent.

