Ampio Pharma Chairman And CEO Mike Macaluso Taking One-year Medical Leave - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) announced Monday that Mike Macaluso is taking a one-year medical leave of absence from his role as Chairman and CEO, effective immediately, as he is undergoing medical treatment.

Ampio Board member Michael Martino has been appointed as Interim Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO, effective immediately. Holli Cherevka continues in her role as President and COO.

Martino joined the Ampio Board of Directors in October 2021. He has extensive experience in the life sciences, spanning a 35-year career. He previously served in the capacity as acting CEO and Director of HemaFlo Therapeutics. He has served as CEO, President or Director of a wide variety of drug development and biotechnology companies. His career began with Mallinckrodt.

