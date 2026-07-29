Amphenol's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Amphenol APH reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share, up 66.7% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13%.



Revenues surged 55% year over year to $8.76 billion and surpassed the consensus mark by 5.51%. Growth was driven by strong organic performance across most end markets, exceptional IT datacom demand and acquisition contributions. Orders reached a record $10.7 billion, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.23:1.

APH Sees Broad-Based Demand Strength

Organic net sales increased 30% year over year, while constant-currency sales advanced 54%. Acquisitions contributed 24 percentage points to reported growth, underscoring the combined impact of internal expansion and portfolio additions.



Amphenol Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote

Communications Solutions led the performance with 42% organic growth. Harsh Environment Solutions and Interconnect and Sensor Systems delivered organic growth of 22% and 13%, respectively. Foreign currency movements added roughly one percentage point to consolidated growth.

Amphenol’s Segments Post Strong Growth

Communications Solutions revenues jumped 85% year over year to $5.38 billion. The segment remained the company’s largest business, benefiting from strong demand for high-speed connectivity applications, particularly in the IT datacom market.



Harsh Environment Solutions sales increased 28.5% year over year to $1.86 billion. Interconnect and Sensor Systems revenues rose 17.2% year over year to $1.52 billion. The broad segment expansion reflected Amphenol’s diversified exposure to communications, industrial, defense, aerospace, automotive and other electronics markets.



The company completed the acquisitions of El.Com and Wilder Technologies during the quarter. El.Com, which generates annual sales of approximately $150 million, expands Amphenol’s complex interconnect and high-voltage cable capabilities. Wilder Technologies contributes high-performance test and measurement solutions for IT datacom applications.

APH Expands Margins on Scale and Tariffs

Adjusted operating income was $2.61 billion, up 80.2% year over year. Adjusted operating margin improved 420 basis points (bps) year over year to 29.8%.



Communications Solutions’ operating margin increased 300 bps to 33.6%. Harsh Environment Solutions’ margin expanded 490 bps to 30.1%, while the Interconnect and Sensor Systems margin rose 150 bps to 21%.

Amphenol Generates Solid Cash Flow

Amphenol ended June with $4.73 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Including short-term investments, total cash and investments were $5.42 billion. Long-term debt, excluding the current portion, stood at $17.18 billion following the company’s acquisition activity.



Operating cash flow totaled $1.56 billion, up from $1.42 billion in the prior-year quarter. Free cash flow increased to $1.21 billion from $1.12 billion, despite capital expenditures rising to $355.5 million.



Capital returns remained substantial. APH repurchased 1.5 million shares for $208 million and paid $307 million in dividends, returning a combined $515 million to shareholders during the quarter.

APH Benefits From Stronger CommScope Results

Amphenol raised its expectations for the acquired CommScope business following better-than-anticipated performance. The operation is now projected to generate full-year sales of $4.6 billion and contribute 30 cents to adjusted earnings per share in 2026.



The revised outlook compares favorably with the previous expectations of $4.1 billion in revenues and 15 cents of adjusted earnings accretion. The improvement highlights the earnings leverage from the acquisition as Amphenol integrates the connectivity and cable operations.

Amphenol Issues Upbeat Q3 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2026, Amphenol expects revenues between $9.3 billion and $9.4 billion. The range implies year-over-year growth of 50-52%, assuming current market conditions and constant exchange rates.



Adjusted earnings are projected between $1.40 and $1.42 per share, representing growth of 51-53% from the prior-year quarter. The guidance excludes any additional tariff recoveries, making underlying demand and acquisition execution central to the upcoming quarter’s performance.

Zacks Rank & Upcoming Earnings to Watch

Currently, Amphenol sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Lumentum LITE, Arrow Electronics ARW and HubSpot HUBS are some top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Each of the three stocks sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Lumentum, Arrow Electronics and HubSpot are expected to report their quarterly results on Aug. 11, Aug. 6, and Aug. 5, respectively. Shares of HubSpot have dropped 40.7%, while Arrow Electronics and Lumentum have jumped 91.8% and 76.8%, year to date, respectively.

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