Amphenol's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Rise

Amphenol APH delivered record first-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share, up 68.3% from the year-ago quarter and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.6%.



Revenues surged 58.4% year over year to $7.62 billion and topped the consensus mark by 7.2%. Strength in the IT datacom market and contributions from acquisitions helped lift performance, while quarterly orders reached $9.4 billion, translating to a book-to-bill of 1.24:1.



APH shares were up 4.06% at the time of writing this article, following the impressive first-quarter 2025 results. Shares of the company have returned 10.6% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 7.8%.

Amphenol Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote

APH Posts Broad-Based Organic Growth

A key feature of the reported quarter was the pace of underlying demand. On a non-GAAP basis, Amphenol reported organic net sales growth of 33% year over year, with constant-currency (cc) net sales growth of 57%. Acquisitions added a meaningful layer of expansion, with acquisition impact quantified at 23% of net sales growth.



The company also highlighted the completion of the acquisition of CommScope’s Connectivity and Cable Solutions business during the quarter. Management tied its strategy to expanding its range of high-technology interconnect products through both innovation and acquisitions, positioning the company to benefit as electronics content rises across multiple end markets.

Amphenol Sees IT Datacom Lead Segment Upside

Communications Solutions remained the largest contributor, generating net sales of $4.53 billion in the quarter. The segment also produced an operating margin of 30.6%, pointing to strong mix and execution as demand accelerated in high-technology connectivity applications.



Harsh Environment Solutions posted sales of $1.69 billion and an operating margin of 28.0%. Interconnect and Sensor Systems delivered $1.39 billion of sales with a 20.2% operating margin, reflecting steady contributions from a broad portfolio that spans sensors, specialty cable and interconnect systems.

APH Margins Expand as Profitability Strengthens

Profitability improved alongside scale, with gross margin, on a GAAP basis, expanding 260 basis points (bps) year over year to 36.7%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $851.5 million, up 48% year over year.



GAAP operating income rising to $1.83 billion and operating margin expanding to 24%, up 270 bps. On an adjusted basis, operating margin increased to 27.3%, as the company absorbed costs tied to its acquisition program while sustaining strong segment-level profitability.

Amphenol’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Details

Amphenol ended the quarter with $4.13 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $4.58 billion of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Amphenol had cash and cash equivalents worth $11.43 billion.



Amphenol generated $1.12 billion of operating cash flow in the reported quarter, and free cash flow totaled $831 million after $292 million of capital spending, underscoring solid cash generation even as the company executed a large acquisition. Management continues to highlight operating and free cash flow as key sources of financial flexibility.



Capital allocation remained active. During the reported quarter, Amphenol repurchased 1.3 million shares for $178 million and paid $307 million in dividends, returning nearly $485 million to shareholders.

APH Outlines Higher Q2 Sales and Earnings Range

For the second quarter of 2026, APH expects sales of $8.1-$8.2 billion, assuming the continuation of current market conditions and constant exchange rates. Management framed the outlook around accelerating electronics innovation and an expanded product set following the CommScope transaction, with demand opportunities spanning the company’s diversified end markets.



Adjusted earnings are projected at $1.14-$1.16 per share for the second quarter. Amphenol also emphasized its ability to dynamically adjust to changing market conditions while continuing to invest in growth and pursue long-term value creation.

Zacks Rank & Upcoming Earnings to Watch

Currently, Amphenol carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector that are set to report their quarterly results are Sandisk SNDK, Fabrinet FN and Reddit RDDT. Sandisk and Fabrinet sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, while Reddit has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Sandisk is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 30. Fabrinet is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 4. Reddit is set to report its first quarter 2026 results on April 30.



Year to date (YTD), shares of Sandisk and Fabrinet have jumped 40.3% and 357.9%, respectively. Reddit shares have dropped 37.1% YTD.

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