Amphenol's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Amphenol (NYSE:APH), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in APH often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Amphenol. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 37% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $84,000, and 7 calls, totaling $565,780.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $70.0 for Amphenol over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amphenol's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amphenol's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Amphenol Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APH CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.5 $1.3 $1.45 $65.00 $145.0K 3.5K 1.0K APH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $0.45 $0.35 $0.4 $70.00 $104.8K 3.7K 2.6K APH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $11.2 $10.5 $11.2 $55.00 $88.4K 54 80 APH PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.2 $1.05 $1.2 $60.00 $84.0K 3.0K 700 APH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.8 $6.7 $6.7 $60.00 $67.0K 205 102

About Amphenol

Amphenol is a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems. Amphenol holds the second-largest connector market share globally and sells into the end markets of automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks. Amphenol is diversified geographically, with operations in 40 countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Amphenol, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Amphenol Trading volume stands at 1,503,286, with APH's price up by 1.78%, positioned at $63.16. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 41 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Amphenol

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $71.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $71.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

