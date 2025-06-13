Amphenol's Datacom Growth Momentum Continues: A Sign of More Upside?

Amphenol’s APH datacom business has been gaining strong traction as cloud providers, semiconductor manufacturers, and enterprise customers invest in high-speed connectivity to support AI and next-gen infrastructure. APH’s datacom portfolio includes high-speed interconnects, fiber optics and cable assemblies that enable low-latency, high-bandwidth data transmission across hyperscale and enterprise networks.



The datacom business is reported under the Communications Solutions segment and has emerged as a key growth driver for Amphenol. In the first quarter of 2025, Communications Solutions revenues reached $2.41 billion, up 91% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.28%. Datacom accounted for 33% of revenues and jumped 134% year over year, supported by strong demand from hyperscalers, networking OEMs and semiconductor customers.



Momentum in datacom demand is translating into sustained order strength. In the first quarter of 2025, total orders reached $5.29 billion, representing 58% year-over-year growth. To sustain the increased demand, Amphenol is scaling capacity investments and expanding its manufacturing footprint across key product lines.



As demand grows for high-bandwidth, low-latency solutions across AI, cloud and enterprise environments, Amphenol expects the datacom vertical to remain a key catalyst to overall growth within its Communications Solutions segment.

Amphenol Faces Stiff Competition

APH’s datacom business faces intense competition from TE Connectivity TEL and CommScope COMM, both of which are expanding their connectivity portfolios to address growing demand across cloud and enterprise infrastructure.



TE Connectivity is strengthening its position through a broad portfolio of high-speed connectors, fiber-optic systems and cable assemblies tailored for hyperscale data centers and AI-driven workloads. Its solutions are engineered to support low-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity across complex IT environments. With a strong global manufacturing footprint and focus on signal integrity, TE Connectivity is well-positioned to compete in next-generation datacom deployments.



CommScope is reinforcing its position through structured cabling systems, fiber connectivity platforms and modular network solutions that cater to both enterprise and cloud-scale architectures. Its offerings support rapid infrastructure buildouts and meet the scalability demands of evolving data networks. Investments in high-density fiber and integrated network systems make CommScope a key competitor to Amphenol in the rapidly growing datacom market.

APH’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Amphenol’s shares have gained 36.2% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 2% and the Zacks Electronics - Connectors industry’s increase of 33.7%.

Amphenol stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 5.52X compared with the industry’s 5.44X. APH has a Value Score of D.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 66 cents per share, up 2 cents over the past 30 days, indicating 53.49% year-over-year growth.



The consensus mark for APH’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.66 per share, which has increased by 4 cents over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 40.74% increase year over year.

Amphenol currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

