Amphenol's (APH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Amphenol’s APH fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.49%. The earnings figure increased 5.1% year over year.



Net sales increased 2.7% year over year to $3.33 billion and beat the consensus mark by 5.89%. Organically, net sales decreased 1%.



The top line benefited from higher revenues across the commercial air, defense, automotive and IT datacom end-markets.

Quarterly Details

Harsh Environment Solutions’ (27.1% of net sales) sales came in at $900.3 million, up 13.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



Communications Solutions’ (40.4% of net sales) sales were $1.35 billion, which decreased 6.3% year over year.

Interconnect and Sensor Systems Solutions’ (32.5% of net sales) sales were $1.08 billion, up 7.3% year over year.



Gross margin, on a GAAP basis, expanded 100 basis points (bps) year over year to 33.1%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 70 bps on a year-over-year basis to 11.8%.



Adjusted operating margin expanded 40 bps on a year-over-year basis to 21.2%.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2023, Amphenol had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.73 billion, up from $1.73 billion as of Sep 30.



Total debt was $4.29 billion as of Sep 30, 2023 compared with $4.32 billion as of Jun 30.



During the quarter, the company purchased 1.3 million shares for $115 million. It also paid dividends of $126 million.



The company completed four acquisitions — TPC Wire & Cable, Airmar Technology, LID Technologies and PCTEL — in the reported quarter.

Guidance

Amphenol expects first-quarter 2024 earnings between 71 cents and 73 cents per share, indicating growth between 3% and 6% year over year. Revenues are anticipated between $3.04 billion and $3.10 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.04 billion, suggesting a 2.06% increase year over year. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 73 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.

