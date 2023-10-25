Amphenol's (APH) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Amphenol’s APH third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.41%. The earnings figure decreased 2.5% year over year.



Net sales decreased 3% year over year to $3.199 billion and beat the consensus mark by 3.94%. Organically, net sales decreased 5%.



The top line suffered from lower revenues across the mobile networks, mobile devices, IT datacom, broadband and industrial end-markets.

Quarterly Details

Harsh Environment Solutions’ (27.7% of net sales) sales came in at $887.3 million, up 11.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



Communications Solutions’ (40% of net sales) sales were $1.27 billion, which decreased 15.7% year over year.

Amphenol Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote

Interconnect and Sensor Systems Solutions’ (32.3% of net sales) sales were $1.03 billion, up 5% year over year.



Gross margin, on a GAAP basis, expanded 60 basis points (bps) year over year to 32.8%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 80 bps on a year-over-year basis to 11.9%.



Adjusted operating margin contracted 20 bps on a year-over-year basis to 20.8%.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2023, Amphenol had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.73 billion, up from $1.5 billion as of Jun 30.



Total debt was $4.29 billion as of Sep 30, 2023 compared with $4.32 billion as of Jun 30.



During the quarter, the company purchased 1.7 million shares for $149 million. It also paid dividends of $125 million.



Amphenol also increased quarterly dividend payout by 5% to 22 cents per share.

Acquisitions

The company completed three acquisitions — Connor Manufacturing Services, Q Microwave and XMA Corporation — in the reported quarter.



Amphenol also announced its intent to buy PCTEL. The transaction is expected to close by early 2024.

Guidance

Amphenol expects fourth-quarter 2023 earnings between 75 cents and 77 cents per share, indicating a decline between 1% and 4% year over year. Revenues are anticipated between $3.090 billion and $3.15 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $3.13 billion, suggesting a 3.32% decline year over year. The consensus estimate is pegged at 76 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.



Amphenol expects 2023 earnings between $2.94 and $2.96 per share, indicating a decline between 1% and 2% year over year. Revenues are anticipated between $12.317 billion and $12.377 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 revenues is pegged at $12.24 billion, suggesting a 3.05% decline year over year. The consensus estimate is pegged at $2.92 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Amphenol carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Shares of the company have returned 4.1% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 34.5%.



GoDaddy GDDY, Pinterest PINS and Intel INTC are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GoDaddy shares have gained 0.0% year to date. GDDY is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2.



Pinterest shares have gained 10.3% year to date. PINS is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 30.



Intel shares have gained 30.9% year to date. INTC is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 26.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.