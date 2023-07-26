Amphenol's (APH) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Amphenol’s APH second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.46%. The earnings figure decreased 4% year over year.



Net sales decreased 3% year over year to $3.054 billion but beat the consensus mark by 4.34%. Organically, net sales decreased 4%.



The top line suffered from lower revenues across IT datacom, mobile networks and mobile devices end markets.

Quarterly Details

Harsh Environment Solutions’ (27% of net sales) sales were $888.9 million, up 12% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



Communications Solutions’ (37.9% of net sales) sales were $1.16 billion, down 16% year over year.

Amphenol Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote

Interconnect and Sensor Systems Solutions’ (33.4% of net sales) sales were $1 billion, up 4% year over year.



Gross margin, on a GAAP basis, expanded 50 basis points (bps) year over year to 32.5%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 70 bps on a year-over-year basis to 12%.



Adjusted operating margin contracted 40 bps on a year-over-year basis to 20.3%.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2023, Amphenol had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.50 billion, unchanged sequentially.



Total debt was $4.32 billion as of Jun 30, 2023 compared with $4.56 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.



During the quarter, the company purchased 2 million shares for $154 million. It also paid dividends of $125 million.

Guidance

Amphenol expects third-quarter 2023 earnings between 72 cents and 74 cents per share, indicating a decline between 8% and 10% year over year. Revenues are anticipated between $3.040 billion and $3.1 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Amphenol carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Shares of the company have returned 10.7% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 40.2%.



Tyler Technologies TYL, Airbnb ABNB and Fortinet FTNT are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Tyler shares have gained 26.6% year to date. TYL is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 27.



Airbnb shares have gained 73.9% year to date. ABNB is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3.



Fortinet shares have gained 60.2% year to date. FTNT is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.