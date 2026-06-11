Is Amphenol Strengthening Its Position in AI Power and Connectivity?

Amphenol Corporation APH is steadily expanding its role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem as demand for high-performance connectivity and power solutions continues to accelerate. In first-quarter 2026, the company reported record sales of $7.6 billion, up 58% year over year, while orders climbed 78% to a record $9.4 billion. The strong momentum was driven by its acquisition program and IT datacom business, which benefited from continued investments in AI data centers and cloud infrastructure.

A key advantage for Amphenol is the breadth of its product portfolio. The company now offers high-speed copper interconnects, power solutions, passive optical products and active optical technologies. This positions APH to participate across multiple AI architectures rather than betting on a single technology path. As customers evaluate copper, optical and hybrid designs for next-generation AI systems, the company remains well-positioned to support a wide range of evolving connectivity requirements.

The recent acquisition of CommScope’s Connectivity and Cable Solutions business further enhances this opportunity. Beyond strengthening the company's connectivity capabilities, the deal expands Amphenol's presence across the broader data-center ecosystem, creating opportunities across network infrastructure and next-generation AI data-center deployments. This creates additional avenues for growth as AI clusters become larger, faster and more complex.

Driven by accelerating AI-related product demand, the company's IT datacom business delivered 81% organic growth in the first quarter and accounted for 41% of total sales. With an expanding portfolio, deeper data-center exposure and growing relevance across evolving AI architectures, APH is increasingly strengthening its role in both AI connectivity and power delivery solutions.

APH Faces Stiff Competition in the AI Infrastructure Space

Amphenol operates in a highly competitive AI infrastructure market, contending with strong rivals such as TE Connectivity plc TEL and Broadcom Inc. AVGO.

TE Connectivity is becoming a strong competitor in the AI infrastructure space by focusing on high-density data and power connectivity solutions for large-scale (hyperscale) systems. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, TEL’s net sales rose 15% year over year, supported by its Transportation and Industrial segments.

Broadcom poses a strong competitive challenge to Amphenol in AI infrastructure, controlling the silicon, switching and optical technologies that form hyperscale AI architectures. AVGO’s total revenues increased 48% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by higher demand for custom AI accelerators and AI networking.

APH’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amphenol’s shares have gained 15.4% over the past six months compared with the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 13.3% growth.



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Amphenol shares are trading at a premium, as suggested by a Value Score of D. In terms of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), APH is trading at 29.03X, higher than the sector’s 24.01X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies 42.5% growth from the year-ago period.



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APH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.