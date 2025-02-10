Amphenol Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Valued at a market cap of $84.2 billion , Amphenol Corporation ( APH ) is a leading global provider of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors, and specialty cables. Based in Wallingford, Connecticut, it operates globally with a vertically integrated approach to serve original equipment manufacturers and service providers.

Shares of the fiber-optic products maker have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. APH stock has risen 34.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 20.4% . However, shares of APH are up nearly 2% on a YTD basis, slightly lagging behind SPX's 2.9% gain.

In addition, APH has outpaced the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLK ) 13.5% return over the past 52 weeks and a 1.4% YTD rise.

Amphenol shares climbed 7% on Jan. 22 due to its strong Q4 2024 earnings report . The company reported adjusted EPS of $0.55, beating the consensus estimate and reflecting a 34.1% year-over-year increase. Net sales grew 30% year-over-year to $4.3 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate, driven by strong demand across key markets, particularly in Communication Solutions and Harsh Environment Solutions. Additionally, record orders of $5.1 billion, a 58% increase from the previous year, boosted investor confidence in Amphenol’s growth trajectory, especially with rising AI-driven data center demand.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect APH's EPS to grow 24.9% year-over-year to $2.36. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings and four “Holds.”

On Feb. 4, Truist Financial analyst William Stein reaffirmed a “Buy” rating on Amphenol and set a price target of $102 .

As of writing, APH is trading below the mean price target of $86.08. The Street-high price target of $102 implies a potential upside of 43.9% from the current price levels.

