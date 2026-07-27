Is Amphenol Stock a Smart Buy Before Q2 Earnings Report?

Amphenol APH is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.



The company expects second-quarter 2026 earnings between $1.14 per share and $1.16 per share, indicating growth between 43% and 45% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has increased 2.6% to $1.19 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 46.91% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Amphenol expects second-quarter 2026 revenues between $8.1 billion and $8.2 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth in the 41-43% range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $8.30 billion, indicating an increase of 46.92% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Consensus Estimate Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amphenol’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.08%.

Amphenol Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Amphenol Corporation price-eps-surprise | Amphenol Corporation Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Drive Amphenol’s Q2 Results

Amphenol’s second-quarter 2026 results are likely to have been driven by continued strength in the IT datacom business, supported by accelerating investments in AI infrastructure. The company projected a sequential increase in IT datacom sales in the low-teens percentage range as hyperscale and enterprise customers continued expanding AI data center deployments. IT datacom represented more than 40% of APH’s revenues in the first quarter of 2026, while sales jumped 99% year over year (81% organically) and 27% sequentially (16% organically).



APH has noted exceptionally strong demand for its high-speed copper, power and fiber-optic interconnect solutions, while the CommScope acquisition significantly broadened its portfolio across these technologies, strengthening its competitive position in next-generation AI architectures. Record first-quarter bookings and a 1.24 book-to-bill ratio had also provided healthy demand visibility entering the second quarter.



The to-be-reported quarter is also likely to have benefited from sustained momentum across Amphenol’s diversified end markets. The company expected high-single-digit sequential growth in both the industrial and defense businesses, supported by increasing defense spending, industrial automation, building connectivity and broad-based demand across geographies. Automotive revenues were projected to rise modestly sequentially as electronic content per vehicle continued increasing despite uneven vehicle production, while communications networks revenues were expected to remain stable with support from the CommScope integration. These diversified growth drivers reduce reliance on any single market and should have supported overall revenue growth.



Amphenol’s disciplined operating model is likely to have remained another positive driver during the to-be-reported quarter. In the first quarter, adjusted operating margin reached 27.3%, expanding 380 basis points (bps) year over year, despite the temporary dilution from the CommScope acquisition, reflecting robust operating leverage on higher volumes. Management also expressed confidence that CommScope's performance would continue improving under Amphenol’s operating model. Healthy cash generation, strong order activity and continued integration of acquired businesses are likely to have supported margins and earnings growth in the second quarter of 2026.



However, acquisition-related amortization, integration expenses and backlog adjustments are expected to have continued weighing on reported profitability. Operating margin in the first quarter of 2026 contracted 20 bps due to the dilutive impact of the CommScope acquisition. In addition, higher debt used to finance the CommScope acquisition has increased quarterly interest expense, which Amphenol expects to remain around $200 million through the remainder of 2026. This is expected to have hurt earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.

APH Shares Beat Sector, Trades at a Premium

Amphenol shares have appreciated 13% year to date (YTD), outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 9.7%.



APH has outperformed TE Connectivity TEL and Belden BDC but lagged Corning GLW YTD. While Corning shares have returned 67.5%, TE Connectivity and Belden shares have dropped 10.8% and 11.8%, respectively, over the same time frame.

APH Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

APH stock is trading at a premium, as suggested by the Value Score of D. In terms of the forward 12-month price/earnings, APH is trading at 28.22X, higher than the broader sector’s 22.92X, TE Connectivity’s 18.76X and Belden’s 15.61X. However, Amphenol is trading below Corning’s multiple of 30.53.

APH Stock Trades at a Premium



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AI Infrastructure Demand Aids APH’s Prospects

The rapid expansion of AI computing infrastructure remains Amphenol’s largest long-term growth catalyst. The company believes the AI revolution is creating a unique opportunity because next-generation AI systems require significantly greater high-speed, power and fiber interconnect content. Following the CommScope acquisition, Amphenol now offers one of the industry's broadest portfolios of high-speed copper, fiber-optic and power interconnect products, positioning it to capture increasing content across AI clusters and future computing architectures.



Apart from AI, Amphenol continues to benefit from long-term structural growth across defense, aerospace, industrial automation, communications infrastructure and automotive electronics. Increasing defense modernization programs, rising electronic content in vehicles, aircraft production recovery, factory automation, electrification and building connectivity are major durable demand drivers. Amphenol’s acquisition strategy that expands the company’s technology portfolio, deepens customer relationships and creates cross-selling opportunities is a key catalyst.

Conclusion

Amphenol appears well positioned heading into its second-quarter 2026 results, backed by strong AI-driven demand, healthy order trends and solid execution across its diversified end markets. While acquisition-related costs and higher interest expenses may continue to weigh on reported profitability in the near term, the company’s expanding AI interconnect portfolio, disciplined operating model and proven acquisition strategy provide a strong foundation for sustained growth. These factors justify the current premium valuation.



APH currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Growth Score of B, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks Proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Belden Inc (BDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.