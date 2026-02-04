Amphenol Stock Dropped 17% After Earnings: Opportunity or Trap?

With share prices rising nearly 107% in the last 12 months, electronic and fiber optic component manufacturer Amphenol Corp. (NYSE: APH) has increasingly presented valuation concerns for investors.

At the end of January, though, APH shares quickly reversed course following the company's latest earnings report, plunging by some 17% in the span of a single day. While not a total reset relative to a year ago, this course correction nonetheless may make Amphenol more compelling to some valuation-focused investors, at least in the near term.

Is now the time to buy APH shares? A closer look at the company's recent business developments and fundamentals paints a picture of a company with many underlying strengths, supporting a bullish outlook despite some short-term challenges.

Selloff Despite Strong Fourth-Quarter Results

The recent dip in APH shares came immediately following the company's fourth-quarter 2025 earnings release, despite a number of highlights for the quarter. Amphenol beat analyst predictions for both top and bottom-line metrics, including earnings per share (EPS) of 97 cents (four cents above estimates) and 49% year-over-year (YOY) growth in revenue to $6.4 billion, about a quarter of a billion dollars higher than forecasts. High sales figures and record orders for the quarter helped to drive this performance.

One of Amphenol's strengths is its margin performance, which remains highly competitive—adjusted operating margin for the quarter was 27.5% and a record 26.2% across the full year. The company continues to execute well on its IT and data center business, which saw sales more than double YOY. Amphenol also posted a record operating cash flow of $5.4 billion for Q4, driving about $1.5 billion in total shareholder returns.

Despite all these wins for Amphenol to close out the year, investors responded by selling shares, likely because the earnings report also included softer-than-expected first-quarter 2026 guidance.

To be sure, Q1 guidance remains strong on a YOY basis, but it suggested that sequential declines in some areas could be possible. Further, the earnings and revenue wins were not as significant as in some prior quarters, which investors may have interpreted as a signal of future softness.

Amphenol's Acquisition Strategy Poses Rewards And Risks

In January, Amphenol completed the acquisition of CommScope's (NASDAQ: COMM) connectivity and cable solutions operations. Just two months prior, the company closed on its acquisition of defense component manufacturer Trexon for $1 billion. These deals are valuable as Amphenol looks to grow its operations and expand its range of customers and industries served.

However, two significant acquisitions in close succession like this does leave Amphenol exposed to integration risks, potential cost pressures, and higher debt. Further, investors might see the rapid expansion as a potential overcorrection. As the data center and IT component market becomes more saturated and competitive, Amphenol might be looking to diversify too quickly for some investors.

A Closer Look at Amphenol's Valuation

Amphenol's price-to-earnings ratio is 43.4, about the highest that it has ever been since the company began trading publicly. Compared to the broader market, this P/E ratio is fairly steep—however, in the computer and technology space, the average P/E ratio is 72.5, making APH a relative bargain.

Still, other valuation metrics may suggest that, despite the recent decline in share price, APH could still be overvalued. The company's price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio is 1.51, suggesting that the potential for earnings growth may not live up to the valuation of the share price. This is despite analysts expecting a fairly compelling 12% in earnings growth for Amphenol in the year to come.

Analysts remain fairly optimistic about APH shares, nonetheless. 11 out of 13 have rated APH a Buy in the last year. On share price, though, the consensus price target of $151.38 is only 4% above where APH trades as of early February, not leaving much room for upside, at least in the near-term. This, combined with the factors above, may mean that Amphenol appeals to investors bullish on the company's ability to continue growing its business and carving out a valuable niche in the data center space over the longer term.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.