Amphenol Sees Strong Growth In Q3; Stock Up 5.9% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Amphenol Corp. (APH) provided its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, assuming the continuation of current market conditions as well as constant exchange rates.

For the third quarter, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.40 to $1.42 per share on sales between $9.3 billion and $9.4 billion.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, APH is trading on the NYSE at $152.50, up $8.50 or 5.90 percent.

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