Amphenol sees FY24 adjusted EPS $1.82-$1.84, consensus $1.76

Sees FY24 revenue $14.85B-$14.95B, consensus $14.62B. Norwitt continued, “I am very pleased with the Company’s third quarter 2024 results. The revolution in electronics continues to accelerate, with new innovations creating exciting growth opportunities for Amphenol (APH) across each of our diversified end markets. In turn, we have expanded our range of high-technology interconnect products, both through our organic innovation efforts as well as through our successful acquisition program. This expanded technology position coupled with our unique entrepreneurial culture has strengthened our competitive advantage. Our ongoing drive to leverage that competitive advantage and thereby create sustained financial strength has established an excellent base for the Company’s future performance. I am confident in the ability of our outstanding and growing entrepreneurial management team to continue to dynamically adjust to changing market conditions, to capitalize on the wide array of growth opportunities that arise in all market cycles and to continue to generate sustainable long-term value for our shareholders and other stakeholders.”

