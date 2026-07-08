Amphenol Rises 17% Year to Date: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Amphenol APH shares have risen 17% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 14.8%. The outperformance can be attributed to accelerating demand for APH’s high-speed and power interconnects that are used in AI servers and networking. Amphenol remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of AI data center investments. However, macroeconomic challenges, geopolitical volatility, headwinds related to AI-related capital expenditure spending, constrained supply chain and rising commodity prices are notable challenges. So, what should APH investors do with the stock? Let’s dig deep to find out.

Acquisitions & Diversified End-Markets Aid APH’s Growth

Amphenol ended the first quarter of 2026 with orders of $9.435 billion, up 78% year over year and 12% sequentially, which resulted in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.24:1. APH’s strategy of expanding its portfolio as well as end-markets through acquisitions has been a key catalyst. Amphenol’s expanding portfolio of fiber optic, power, antenna and sensor technologies continues to gain traction across IT datacom, aerospace and defense markets.



Amphenol is benefiting from higher AI data center investments. In the first quarter of 2026, IT datacom sales surged 99% year over year (81% organically) and accounted for 41% of revenues. The company expects another low-teens sequential increase in IT datacom revenues in the second quarter as hyperscalers continue expanding AI infrastructure. Amphenol is working across the entire AI ecosystem — from chipmakers and system vendors to cloud providers — positioning the company to benefit regardless of whether future architectures rely more heavily on copper, optics or co-packaged optics (CPO).



The acquisition of CommScope’s Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS) business materially strengthens Amphenol’s AI and networking portfolio. The deal creates the industry's broadest portfolio of high-speed copper, fiber-optic and power interconnect products, strengthening its competitive position in AI data centers, communications networks and industrial connectivity. The acquired business also performed strongly immediately after closing, while expanding Amphenol’s exposure to building connectivity and enterprise networking markets. The acquisition should support higher content per AI system and additional cross-selling opportunities over the coming years.



Amphenol continues to benefit from diversified demand across defense, industrial, commercial aerospace and automotive markets. In the first quarter of 2026, defense sales increased 44%, industrial sales rose 52% and commercial aerospace grew 22% on a year-over-year basis. APH expects continued sequential growth in defense and industrial markets during the second quarter, supported by rising defense spending, industrial automation, factory digitization and building connectivity investments.



These factors have helped APH outperform peers, including TE Connectivity TEL and Belden BDC in the year-to-date period, but lagged Corning GLW. Shares of Corning have jumped 113.3%, while TE Connectivity and Belden have lost 14.1% and 8.1%, respectively, over the same time frame.

APH Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

APH’s Prospects Suffer From Multiple Challenges

AI-related demand is now driving much of Amphenol's growth. While management remains optimistic, any slowdown in hyperscaler capital expenditures, delays in AI deployments, or changes in data center architectures could significantly moderate growth.



The CommScope acquisition significantly increased Amphenol’s balance sheet size and debt. Total debt rose to approximately $18.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026, while the company incurred acquisition-related costs and higher interest expense. The company expects quarterly interest expense net of interest income to be roughly $200 million for the remainder of 2026.

APH’s 2Q’26 Earnings Estimate Revision Shows Steady Trend

Amphenol expects second-quarter 2026 earnings between $1.14 per share and $1.16 per share. Revenues are anticipated between $8.1 billion and $8.2 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.16 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days and indicating 43.2% growth over the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $8.18 billion, suggesting 44.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Amphenol Corporation Price and Consensus

Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote

APH Shares Are Overvalued

Amphenol has a stretched valuation as suggested by a Value Score of D.



In terms of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), APH is trading at 30.48X compared with the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and peers. The broader sector is trading at 24.56X while TE Connectivity, Corning and Belden trade at 15.97X, 49.85X and 12.46X, respectively.

APH Stock’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Amphenol’s diversified end-market exposure, expanding interconnect portfolio and strong acquisition execution continue to support solid growth visibility. Investors already holding the stock should stay put. However, a challenging macroeconomic environment, integration risks related to CCS, high debt level and stretched valuation make the stock risky for potential investors.



APH currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which implies that investors should wait for a more favorable point to start accumulating the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Belden Inc (BDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.