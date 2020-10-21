Markets
APH

Amphenol Reinstates FY20 Outlook Above View; Boosts Qtly. Dividend 16% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Amphenol Corp. (APH) reinstated its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2020, above analysts' expectations. It also provided outlook for the fourth quarter and raised quarterly dividend 16 percent.

The company had withdrawn its full-year 2020 sales and earnings guidance in April as the overall demand and operating environment remained highly uncertain due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.74 to $3.76 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.59 to $3.61 per share on sales between $8.333 billion and $8.373 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.34 per share on sales of $8.0 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company now projects earnings and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.98 to $1.00 per share on sales between $2.16 billion and $2.20 billion. . The Street is looking for earnings of $0.96 per share on sales of $2.14 billion for the quarter.

The Company's Board of Directors also approved a 16 percent higher quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share to be first paid on January 6, 2021 to holders of record of the Company's Class A Common stock as of December 15, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular