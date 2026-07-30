Amphenol Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Connectivity Growth

Amphenol Corporation APH delivered record second-quarter results as accelerating demand for AI infrastructure, strong order activity and acquisition benefits supported broad-based growth. Management highlighted expanding opportunities across high-speed interconnect, optics and power solutions.

Amphenol reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19. Revenues of $8.76 billion exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.30 billion.

Amphenol Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote

APH Benefits From AI Connectivity Demand

Orders reached a record $10.7 billion, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.23:1.

CEO R. Adam Norwitt said that the company’s strongest growth came from the IT datacom market, where demand for products supporting artificial intelligence applications continued to accelerate. IT datacom sales increased 89% year over year and 63% organically.

Norwitt emphasized that customers are seeking more high-speed copper, fiber optic solutions and power interconnect products as AI infrastructure expands. He said that Amphenol’s broad portfolio allows it to participate across multiple evolving architectures.

Amphenol Expands AI Infrastructure Position

The Communications Solutions segment generated $5.4 billion in sales, up 85% year over year, with a segment operating margin of 33.6%. Management attributed the strength partly to AI-related demand and the contribution from the CommScope acquisition.

A Jefferies analyst asked about CommScope’s recent performance and whether growth was concentrated in optical, building connectivity or other areas. Norwitt said that CommScope has been growing broadly, with particularly strong progress in IT datacom and AI-related optical interconnect applications.

Management said that CommScope’s IT datacom business has nearly doubled year over year, supported by its advanced optical interconnect solutions and Amphenol’s customer relationships across the AI ecosystem.

APH Sees Strength Across End Markets

Amphenol’s Harsh Environment Solutions segment generated $1.9 billion in sales, up 28% year over year, while Interconnect and Sensor Systems sales increased 17%.

Defense sales grew 37% year over year and 24% organically, supported by broad-based demand. Management expects third-quarter defense sales to increase in the low double-digit range from second-quarter levels.

Industrial sales rose 56% year over year and 18% organically, with growth across instrumentation, factory automation, electrification, battery storage, heavy equipment and alternative energy markets.

APH Raises Expectations for CommScope

Management increased its expectations for the CommScope acquisition, now projecting full-year 2026 sales of $4.6 billion and adjusted EPS accretion of $0.30 compared with previous expectations of $4.1 billion and $0.15, respectively.

CFO Craig Lampo said that CommScope’s improved profitability has been driven by operating execution, factory improvements and expense control rather than pricing. He noted that the business operated more than 20% during the quarter, including acquisition-related amortization.

Norwitt said that the integration has benefited from CommScope employees embracing Amphenol’s entrepreneurial culture and leveraging broader customer relationships.

Amphenol Maintains Strong Financial Execution

Adjusted operating margin reached a record 29.8%, up 420 basis points year over year and 250 basis points sequentially. Management credited higher sales volumes, operating leverage and profitability improvements.

The company generated $1.6 billion in operating cash flow and $1.2 billion in free cash flow during the quarter. Amphenol returned approximately $515 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

During the quarter, Amphenol completed acquisitions of El.Com and Wilder Technologies, expanding its interconnect capabilities in industrial, defense, aerospace and high-speed digital applications.

APH Guides for Continued AI Momentum

For the third quarter, Amphenol expects sales of $9.3 billion to $9.4 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.40 to $1.42. The outlook implies sales growth of 50% to 52% and adjusted EPS growth of 51% to 53% from the prior-year period.

Management expects IT datacom sales to continue rising in the third quarter, forecasting mid-teens sequential growth as AI data center investments accelerate and customers expand traditional IT infrastructure spending.

Norwitt said that customers remain focused on increasing interconnect content regardless of whether future architectures use copper, fiber or different backplane designs. He emphasized that Amphenol’s technology breadth positions it across multiple outcomes.

Zacks Signals Show Strong Earnings Setup

Presently, Amphenol sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting favorable earnings estimate trends and stronger potential for outperformance compared with lower-ranked stocks. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the latest results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of D, a Growth Score of B, a Momentum Score of C and a VGM Score of C. Zacks Style Scores are complementary indicators that assess value, growth and momentum characteristics, with higher grades representing stronger attributes within each category.

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