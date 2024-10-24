Amphenol price target raised to $80 from $76 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research analyst Scott Graham raised the firm’s price target on Amphenol (APH) to $80 from $76 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company continues to executive “very well” and the stock is deserving of multiples at large premiums compared to its peers, the analyst tells investors.

