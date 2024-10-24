Amphenol price target raised to $77 from $71 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Amphenol (APH) to $77 from $71 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said AI-related strength is backing accelerating business momentum overall and the stock’s premium valuation, but both AI and non-AI applications drove excellent IT Datacomm growth.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on APH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.