Amphenol price target raised to $77 from $71 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Amphenol (APH) to $77 from $71 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said AI-related strength is backing accelerating business momentum overall and the stock’s premium valuation, but both AI and non-AI applications drove excellent IT Datacomm growth.
