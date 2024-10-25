Amphenol price target raised to $63 from $60 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Amphenol (APH) to $63 from $60 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said the AI story strong but the duration becomes the question, but not seeing slowing yet. When it does the multiple likely changes but its not there and the company continues to execute.

