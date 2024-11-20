Amphenol management to meet with Truist

Meeting to be held at company headquarters in Wallingford, CT on November 21 hosted by Truist.
- Amphenol price target raised to $63 from $60 at TD Cowen
- Amphenol price target raised to $80 from $76 at Seaport Research
- Amphenol price target raised to $82 from $76 at Truist
- Amphenol price target raised to $77 from $71 at Baird
- Amphenol price target raised to $74 from $70 at BofA
