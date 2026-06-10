Amphenol Looks Pricey at 30X P/E, Yet Nearly Priceless: Buy or Wait?

Amphenol Corporation APH has rarely been a bargain stock. Over the years, its valuation has moved above and below industry averages, but investors have generally been willing to pay a premium because APH sits at the intersection of AI infrastructure, cloud computing, aerospace and defense, markets that continue to attract significant investment.

The company has become an important enabler of some of the world's fastest-growing technology trends. Modern systems rely on the high-performance connectors, cables, sensors and interconnect systems that Amphenol supplies. With a market capitalization of $176.66 billion and operations spanning roughly 40 countries, the company ranks among the largest connectivity solution providers in the world. That strategic position has translated into consistent growth, strong profitability and steady execution, making the higher multiple easier to justify.

The question now is whether investors should still pay up for the stock or wait for a more attractive entry point.

At present, Amphenol trades at 29.99X forward 12-month earnings, above its five-year median multiple of 29.19X and the industry average of 28.12X. The premium likely reflects investor confidence in the company's long-term growth prospects, particularly as AI-driven data-center investments and next-generation IT architectures continue to expand. By comparison, close peers TE Connectivity plc TEL and Belden Inc. BDC trade at 17.25X and 12.73X forward earnings, respectively.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Wall Street Still Sees More Room to Run

Analysts largely remain constructive about Amphenol’s trajectory. The stock currently trades below the average analyst price target of $183.63, implying potential upside of about 27.9% from current levels. Individual targets range from $135 to $215, reflecting differing assumptions about growth rates, capital spending trends and valuation multiples.

APH’s Price Performance

Amphenol has not been immune to market swings in 2026, but it has held up better than many peers. The stock is up 14% year to date, outperforming the industry's 6.4% gain. While it trails the broader Computer and Technology sector's 17.2% advance, it has significantly outperformed TE Connectivity, which is down 7.3%, and Belden, which has fallen 5.5%. Over the same period, the S&P 500 has gained 8.4%.

YTD Price Performance: APH, TEL, BDC, Industry, Sector & S&P 500

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Supports the Premium?

The biggest reason investors continue to reward Amphenol with a higher multiple is its growing role in AI infrastructure. The company's products are embedded throughout servers, networking equipment, storage systems and power architectures used in modern data centers. As AI spending accelerates, demand for the connectivity solutions that make these systems work continues to rise. According to Grand View Research, the AI market is expected to grow from $539.5 billion in 2026 to nearly $3.5 trillion by 2033.

Amphenol's appeal extends beyond AI. The company generates revenue from a diverse mix of end markets, including automotive, industrial, commercial aerospace, defense, mobile devices and data communications. This diversification has helped it deliver steadier growth than many industrial and electronic-component companies.

APH has spent years acquiring smaller connector, sensor and interconnect businesses and integrating them effectively. Its recent $10.5 billion acquisition of CommScope's CCS business expanded the company's fiber-optic and high-speed interconnect capabilities, strengthening its ability to provide end-to-end connectivity solutions across copper, power and optical networks. The company's disciplined acquisition strategy has also translated into superior capital efficiency, with return on invested capital of 15.9%, well above the peer-group average of 5.9%.

Connectors account for a small percentage of the total cost of a server, vehicle, aircraft or industrial system, yet they are critical to performance and reliability. As a result, customers are often reluctant to switch suppliers, giving Amphenol sticky customer relationships, long product cycles and strong pricing power.

Defense and commercial aerospace remain additional growth drivers. Rising defense budgets and growing investment in next-generation technologies continue to support demand. In the first quarter of 2026, defense represented 8% of total sales and delivered 25% organic growth.

Profitability trends have been equally impressive. First-quarter adjusted operating margin expanded 380 basis points year over year to 27.3%. The improvement reflected strong operating leverage, higher-margin AI-related revenue, manufacturing efficiencies and disciplined execution.

Demand trends also remain encouraging. First-quarter orders reached a record $9.4 billion, up 78% year over year, while the company posted a book-to-bill of 1.24. The strength was not confined to the AI-related business. Orders were robust across several end markets, providing greater visibility into future revenue and earnings growth.

Strong Estimates for Amphenol

The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates 42.5% EPS growth in 2026 and 18.1% in 2027, backed by projected revenue gains of 44.4% and 14.7%, respectively. Over the past 60 days, earnings estimates for both 2026 and 2027 have moved higher, with four upward revisions and no downward adjustments.

The company has delivered earnings beats over the past four quarters, averaging a 14.1% surprise, further validating its operational consistency.

Amphenol Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote

Risks Investors Should Still Watch

Competition remains intense. Rivals such as TE Connectivity, Belden and privately held Molex continue investing in high-speed data-center interconnects, advanced power-distribution systems, fiber-optic connectivity, automotive networking architectures and liquid-cooling technologies. If Amphenol loses ground in these fast-growing areas, especially AI infrastructure and next-generation networking, future market-share gains could become harder to achieve.

Valuation is another consideration. Elevated multiples leave little room for disappointment. If AI spending slows, hyperscale customers reduce capital expenditures or data-center growth moderates, investors may reassess the stock's valuation even if the underlying business remains healthy.

There are also operational risks. Amphenol maintains a large global manufacturing footprint, exposing it to labor shortages, supply-chain disruptions, tariffs, trade restrictions and geopolitical tensions. Any of these factors could pressure margins or affect delivery schedules.

Conclusion

At nearly 30X earnings, Amphenol is far from a bargain. Yet strong execution continues to support the premium. It is benefiting from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, defense, aerospace and next-generation connectivity, while delivering strong bookings, expanding margins and rising earnings estimates.

Its diversified business model and disciplined acquisition strategy further strengthen the investment case. Although valuation and competitive risks deserve attention, the fundamentals remain firmly in its favor. Backed by solid execution and growth visibility, Amphenol currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Belden Inc (BDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.