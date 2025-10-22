Amphenol Guides Q4 Well Above Estimates; Boosts Dividend 52%; Stock Up 8% - Update

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Amphenol Corp. (APH) provided its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the fourth quarter, well above analysts' estimates, assuming the continuation of current market conditions as well as constant exchange rate.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.89 to $0.91 per share on sales between $6.0 billion and $6.1 billion.

On average, 16 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.81 per share on sales of $5.72 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Tuesday, Amphenol's Board of Directors approved a 52% increase in the Company's quarterly dividend, to $0.25 per share from $0.165 per share. The new dividend amount will be paid on January 7, 2026 to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2025.

