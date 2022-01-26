Amphenol Guides Q1 Sales Above Estimates - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Amphenol Corp. (APH) provided its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the first quarter.

For the first quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.59 to $0.61 per share on sales between $2.69 billion and $2.75 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.59 per share on sales of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Effective January 1, 2022, Amphenol aligned its business units into three newly formed Divisions: Harsh Environment Solutions (HES), Communications Solutions (CS), and Interconnect and Sensor Systems (ISS).

