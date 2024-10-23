Amphenol Guides Q1, FY24 Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Amphenol Corp. (APH) provided its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, assuming the continuation of current market conditions as well as constant exchange rate.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.48 to $0.50 per share on sales between $3.95 billion and $4.05 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.47 per share on sales of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2024, the company now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.82 to $1.84 per share on sales between $14.85 billion and $14.95 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.76 per share on sales of $14.62 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.