AMPHENOL Earnings Results: $APH Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMPHENOL ($APH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.63 per share, beating estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $4,811,000,000, beating estimates of $4,295,765,259 by $515,234,741.
AMPHENOL Insider Trading Activity
AMPHENOL insiders have traded $APH stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD ADAM NORWITT (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,190,000 shares for an estimated $82,204,730.
- CRAIG A LAMPO (SR VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 450,000 shares for an estimated $31,783,200.
- DAVID M SILVERMAN (Senior VP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 360,000 shares for an estimated $25,318,152.
- PETER STRAUB (President, ISS Division) sold 132,000 shares for an estimated $9,783,272
- LANCE E D'AMICO (Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $5,159,737
AMPHENOL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 654 institutional investors add shares of AMPHENOL stock to their portfolio, and 594 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 18,679,717 shares (+297.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,297,306,345
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 15,837,407 shares (+36.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,099,907,916
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 6,275,783 shares (-42.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $435,853,129
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 6,039,845 shares (+619.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $419,467,235
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 5,980,167 shares (-83.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $415,322,598
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,449,897 shares (+5.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $378,495,346
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 3,933,269 shares (+118.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $273,165,532
AMPHENOL Government Contracts
We have seen $10,108 of award payments to $APH over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510595595!CONNECTOR ASSEMBLY,: $10,108
AMPHENOL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $APH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
AMPHENOL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025
