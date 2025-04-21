Stocks
APH

AMPHENOL Earnings Preview: Recent $APH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 21, 2025 — 05:07 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

AMPHENOL ($APH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,295,765,259 and earnings of $0.52 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $APH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AMPHENOL Insider Trading Activity

AMPHENOL insiders have traded $APH stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RICHARD ADAM NORWITT (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,190,000 shares for an estimated $82,204,730.
  • CRAIG A LAMPO (SR VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 450,000 shares for an estimated $31,783,200.
  • DAVID M SILVERMAN (Senior VP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 360,000 shares for an estimated $25,318,152.
  • PETER STRAUB (President, ISS Division) sold 132,000 shares for an estimated $9,783,272
  • LANCE E D'AMICO (Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $5,159,737

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AMPHENOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 646 institutional investors add shares of AMPHENOL stock to their portfolio, and 594 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AMPHENOL Government Contracts

We have seen $10,108 of award payments to $APH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

AMPHENOL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

AMPHENOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025
  • Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for AMPHENOL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $APH forecast page.

AMPHENOL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $APH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Scott Graham from Seaport Global set a target price of $80.0 on 10/24/2024
  • William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $82.0 on 10/24/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

