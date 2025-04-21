AMPHENOL Earnings Preview: Recent $APH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMPHENOL ($APH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,295,765,259 and earnings of $0.52 per share.

AMPHENOL Insider Trading Activity

AMPHENOL insiders have traded $APH stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD ADAM NORWITT (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,190,000 shares for an estimated $82,204,730 .

. CRAIG A LAMPO (SR VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 450,000 shares for an estimated $31,783,200 .

. DAVID M SILVERMAN (Senior VP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 360,000 shares for an estimated $25,318,152 .

. PETER STRAUB (President, ISS Division) sold 132,000 shares for an estimated $9,783,272

LANCE E D'AMICO (Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $5,159,737

AMPHENOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 646 institutional investors add shares of AMPHENOL stock to their portfolio, and 594 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMPHENOL Government Contracts

We have seen $10,108 of award payments to $APH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

AMPHENOL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

AMPHENOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

AMPHENOL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $APH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Graham from Seaport Global set a target price of $80.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $82.0 on 10/24/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.